Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has assured the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Hon Bisi Kolawole will take the State back to the path of progress that it was before the All Progressives Congress (APC) snatched power in 2018.

Fayose, who was addressing the people of Aba Igbira, in Ado Ekiti yesterday evening during a campaign tour of some areas in the State capital, said “Ekiti State was already messed up by the APC government, but as usual, PDP will fix the State.”

According to the Spokesperson of the Bisi Kolawole Campaign Organisation, Lere Olayinka, the campaign tour touched Apata Natha, Nova and Aba Igbira areas of Ado Ekiti.

People in their thousands trooped out to welcome the campaign train, assuring that their votes will go to the PDP.

Kolawole, who was accompanied by his running mate, Barrister Kolapo Kolade and other PDP leaders, was described as “the perfect man to bring smiles to the faces of Ekiti people who are under the burden of a governor that is not accessible to even his party men.”

Fayose lamented the level of insecurity in the State, adding that the situation has been made more helpless because of the nonchalant attitude of the APC government.

Also speaking, Kolawole, who promised to take the welfare of the people as his topmost priority if elected as governor, said having lived in the midst of the Ekiti people for over 20 years, he understood their plights and will address them.

Apparently referring to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Kolawole said he will not operate like a diaspora governor and that he will be a governor that Ekiti can see and touch.