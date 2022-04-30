.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has declared Monday (May 2, 2022) as the first day of Shawwal 1443AH in Nigeria.

Abubakar announced this in a statement on Saturday signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moon Sighting Committee did not receive any report from various Moon sighting committees across the country.

“This, confirms the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1443AH, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, which was the 29th day of Ramadan 1443AH.

“Therefore, Sunday, May 1, 2022, is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1443AH.

“The Sultan has accepted the report and accordingly declared Monday, May 2, 2022, as the first day of Shawwal 1443AH, Day of Eid-el-Fitr,” he said.

The Sultan felicitated Nigerian Muslim Ummah and wished them Allah’s guidance and blessings.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country while wishing all Nigerians happy Eid-el-Fitr.

Reports have it that Shawwal is the 10th month of the Islamic calendar, which comes after the fasting month of Ramadan.

Sighting of the new moon signified the first day of Shawwal in which the Muslim Ummah celebrate Sallah and end the compulsory fasting of Ramadan.