…Demands re-arrest, prosecution of 31 released detainees

The Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has expressed sadness over the recent attack of a community harboring some victims of the massacre in Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

According to media reports, the recent bloodletting left many dead bodies on their trail, as the community was yet to recover from the unfortunate incident.

In a statement released to newsmen Tuesday in Abuja by the AESID President, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, urged Governor Dave Umahi-led government to bring the perpetrators of the latest killings to justice.

The diaspora group also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the remanded Catholic Priest by security agencies within 48 hours.

Oluchukwu said: “We sadly recall that the crisis in Effium, which started since January 2021 and between Effium and Ezza-Effium has claimed many lives and led to many Ezza-Effium people taking refuge in Ohaogelode community and other locations in the State.

“Although the police was yet to make an official statement detailing an account of the unfortunate incident, we however reminisce that, a video of the said incident circulating online showed that at least two persons were killed and some houses razed.

“In the said video, a victim was burnt to death while a building was still on fire while another dead victim, a pregnant woman, could be seen in the video with matchete cut wounds all over her body.”

The statement claimed that “the government has continued to pretend that it is working for the peace of the troubled community whereas, it is in essence aiding and abetting the heinous activities of the Uffiom warlords.

“With these, our position and fears is further heightened and validated by a press statement credited to the said Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Clement Odah which pretended to have condemned the attack.

Despite being the Chief Security Officer of the Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Odaa’s statement condemning the incident in strong terms as usual and reassuring of all that no stones will be left unturned to unravel the true circumstances that led to such avoidable loss of lives and properties has become his habitual, perennial and ironical way of celebrating anytime his people wantonly attacks and kills Ezza people.

AESID, however, challenged the Umahi-led government in the state to tell the world the rational behind the release of “31 remanded Uffiom youths arrested some months ago while they went to attack an Ezza settlement in Effium?

“AESID continues to maintain that so long as the Umahi administration is not keen in altruistically answering and addressing some of these questions posed regarding the ongoing carnage in Effium, it cannot be exonerated.”