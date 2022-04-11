By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Men of the underworld, otherwise known as unknown gunmen, have reportedly attacked Ohaogelode community in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Vanguard gathered that the assailants left many dead bodies on their trail as the community is yet to recover from the unfortunate incident.

Investigations revealed that the affected community is said to be a neighbouring community to Effium, in Ohaukwu Local Government Area, which has been involved in intra communal crisis.

The crisis in Effium, which is between Effium and Ezza-Effium has claimed many lives and led to many Ezza-Effium people takimg refuge in Ohaogelode community and other locations in the State.

Contacted, the Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah said she was not aware of the incident.

However, a video of the said incident circulating online showed that atleast two persons were killed. In the video, a victim was burnt to death, besides a building which was still on fire.

Another dead victim, a woman, could be seen in the video with matchete cut wounds all over her body.

However, unconfirmed reports said at least four persons were killed as over five houses were burnt by the unknown attackers.

Meanwhile, a statement credited to the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Clement Odah condemned the attack.

The statement reads: “Ohaukwu Local Government Council has received with concern, report of the unfortunate incident at Ohaogelode Village, in Ishieke Community.

“The Council condemn the incident in strong terms and reassure all that no stones will be left unturned to unravel the true circumstances that led to such avoidable loss of lives and properties.“Council has initiated a spirited and discreet investigation to unveil the perpetrators of the act and ensure that justice is done.

“Our heartfelt sympathies goes to all the affected families and our beloved brothers from Ohaogelode village. Council re-affirms that both Ishieke and Effium communities have lived in peace as brothers from time immemorial and this peace must not be tampered with.”

“The government of Ebonyi State under our peace loving Governor has worked assiduously to restore peace in the entire Ebonyi State and all hands must be on deck to achieve the task of a peaceful Ebonyi State where love and unity reigns supreme.

“Once Again all parties are assured that justice must be done as a deterrence and guarantee against future re-occurence”, Odah said.

