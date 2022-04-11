.

…we are undergoing a process for his release

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions and member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Ebonyi State, Hon. Anayo Nwonu, weekend called on relevant authorities to ensure the release of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta from prison custody.

The Priest was arrested for his alleged involvement in the protracted communal war between the people of Effium/ Ezza-Effium communities of the Ohaukwu local government area of the state.

The communal war has led to the loss of innocent lives, including properties worth billions of naira.

Rev. Fr. Ngwuta, who was accused of promoting the war, was arrested, charged to court and remanded at the Abakaliki Correctional Centre.

The House of Representatives member who visited the Cleric at the Correctional Centre described his detention as an injustice.

He stated that he visited him to find out what can do about his release.

The governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 governorship election, declared his intention to during a gathering at his campaign office in Abakaliki.

“I came here on a very private visit to see one of us here that is being remanded here, Rev. Fr. Ngwuta. I came here to see him and know what we can do about his release.

“This is a process that we are undergoing to ensure his freedom. What we are preaching in Ebonyi is that injustice should leave Ebonyi’s state and that is what we stand for.

“I am not a Catholic. I am a Pentecostal but the church is the church. We believe in God and we believe in one God. The most important thing is that an average Ebonyi man is looking for justice”.

Vanguard gathered that apart from the affected Catholic Priest, several other persons are still held in prison custody, in connection with the Effium/Ezza-Effium crisis, which has lingered for quite some time now

