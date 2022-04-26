Congratulations are in order for the family of Dr George Abang Ekpungu, Secretary of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, who marked a memorable moment in their lives as one of theirs walked down the aisle with the love of her life.

April 23 2022, will forever remain memorable in the life of Ekpungu’s family as they joyfully gave out their daughter’s hand in marriage, Kaka, to her heartthrob, Opeyemi.

The white wedding ceremony which was held at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria (Pro Cathedral) Area 3, Garki, Abuja, attracted the “crème de la creme” in the country, who came from far and near to witness and join the Ekpungu’s family in their celebration and beautiful moment.

The traditional marriage had earlier taken place on December 18, 2021 at the Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja.

Due to the personality of the father of the bride and his amazing, wonderful and unique disposition to everyone he comes in contact with, the church ceremony and the reception venue for the party were filled to the brim.

The officiating priest, Rev. Fr Bob Etta, who drew his homily from the holy book of Matthew 19:3-6, advised the couple to live a peaceful life and to always settle their differences internally.

Fr Etta urged the couple to see themselves as “one body” having been joint in holy matrimony.

The joy on the faces of parents of the couple knew no bounds as they joined their children in dancing and giving thanks to God for bringing them together to start a new and happy home.

Marriage is one of the cardinal tenets of Christianity, which must be accorded the fullest respect by the couple, hence the beautiful smile on their faces as they took turn to dance with their parents to the admiration of their guests.

In their separate responses, the parents of the bride and groom advised the couple to always live in peace, love, togetherness and above all, they should be tolerant of each other at all times.

Notably among the guests were; Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, Senators, House of Representatives members, State Legislators, Heads of Federal Government MDAs, Ministers, former career Diplomat, Commissioners, Captains of industries, Inspector General of Police, Corp Marshall General of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Secretary of ICPC, Directors and Staff of the EFCC, SEC, CBN, Top Notch Security Officers, Directors of Federal Parastatals, Religious and Traditional Rulers, family of the bride and groom, close associates, among others.