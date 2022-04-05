By Joy Mazoje

Nigeria socialite and celebrity night club owner, Pascal Okechukwu fondly called Cubana Chief Priest, has been released six days after he was allegedly arrested and kept in custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okechukwu announced his release in a post he made on his Instagram handle on Monday night, saying he had been tested OK by the EFCC.

Confirming his release from EFCC net, Cubana Chief Priest wrote on Instagram: “@officialefcc tested Ok.

“Thank you fam. I will never forget. What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

“Make una resend all my birthday wishes #DrEzeMuo.”

It would be recalled that the EFCC operatives arrested the socialite at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, last Wednesday.

This development kept him from replying birthday wishes, which kept flowing in on his Instagram page on Saturday.

The celebrity night club owner was recently appointed as Special Adviser to Imo Governor on Social Media Influence and Social Events Management.

Vanguard News