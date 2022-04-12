By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, April 11, 2022, arraigned Fatima Mohammed Suleiman and her company: Jamila Multilink Logistics Services Limited for criminal breach of trust to the tune of N150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only).

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Samirah Umar Bature of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court sitting in Maitama Abuja, on one -count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and diversion of funds.

Count one of the charge reads: “That you, Fatima Mohammed Suleiman while being a director of Jamila Multilink Logistics Services Limited and Jamila Multilink Logistics Services Limited on or about the 23rd October, 2020, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory while being entrusted with certain property to wit: the sum of N150,000,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) only transferred to Jamila Multilink Logistics Services Limited Bank account No. 5600530457 domiciled with Fidelity Bank Plc. By Mr Bello Yusuf Malumfashi for purchase of United States Dollars, committed Criminal Breach of Trust in respect of the said property when you dishonestly converted the sum of N100, 006,850.00 (One Hundred Million Naira, Six Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty Naira) thereof to your own use, thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Panel Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, (Abuja) 2004 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.”

A statement by EFFC’s Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the defendant pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to her.

The statement revealed that upon her plea, prosecution counsel, Christopher Mshelia prayed for a trial date and remand of the defendant in a Correctional Service. Defense counsel, M. Oiji informed the court of an application for bail for the defendant.

Justice Bature adjourned the matter to April 13, 2022 and remanded the defendant in Suleja Correctional Centre for hearing of her application for bail.

“Suleiman got into trouble when a petitioner alleged that, she converted a sum of N150million meant for the purchase of United States Dollars, for her own use, and failed to return the money to the owner,” the statement said.