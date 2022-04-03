Parents in Edo state government-owned primary and junior secondary schools have met with their children’s teachers as Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB) marks its last open day.Designed to bridge parent-teacher communication gaps, open day events were introduced under the EdoBEST programme to enable greater synergy among school stakeholders.

Parents who were seen in their numbers in schools used the opportunity to discuss their children’s performance and ways to further improve their performance.

Excited about her son’s improvement, especially in Mathematics, Mrs Victoria Nsikak, a parent of a primary 4 pupil in Ivbiotor Primary school expressed her excitement at the teacher’s close attention to her child’s needs, helping him perform better. She said, “The teacher is trying and I can see the improvement since he is doing better than last term.”

Speaking on the student’s performance over the term Mrs. Magaret Anavberokhai, Headteacher of Etete Primary School expressed her delight in the improved performance of pupils in her school.



She attributed this to the continuous use of the learning resources and standardized classroom techniques adopted by the EdoBEST programme. Mrs Anavberokhai also enjoined parents to be more involved in their children’s development.



“This past term, the children performed better than before. I have asked parents to engage their children this holiday. They should engage them in study; a little play, a little study”

Spotting smiles on their faces, other parents were visibly excited to receive academic performance updates from the teachers. Starting the term by adopting the EdoBEST teaching methods has allowed teachers to employ interactive teaching methods guaranteeing to rouse learning interests in the children.



As the term draws to a close, Edo SUBEB is encouraging parents to keep their children busy with educational resources available to them through the home fun provided by the parents or through downloadable learning resources available on the SUBEBE website.