Edo State University Uzairue (EDSU) has announced dates for the commencement of the second semester for the 2021/2022 academic session.

According to a statement by the Acting Registrar of the institution, Mr Habib Ekhalefo, the school closed its first semester on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

The statement noted that students from 300 to 600 Levels across all the faculties of the institution are to resume for the 2021/2022 second semester on Tuesday, April 19.

The statement added that students in 100 and 200 Levels are expected to be back on campus for the second semester on May 5.

Meanwhile, the institution has received the National Universities Commission (NUC) approval to run eight additional post-graduate programmes.

A letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of Edo State University Uzairue, signed by NUCs Director of Academic Planning, Dr N.B Saliu, read: “I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the following postgraduate programmes to be run in the main campus of the university with effect from 2021/2022 according to session.

“The courses granted approval are: Accounting, Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Electrical and Electronic Engineering”.

Other courses listed in the letter include Business Administration, Mass Communication, Public Administration and Medical Laboratory Science.

While Accounting got approval for PhD, the other seven departments got approval for Post Graduate Diploma, Masters, and PhD.

It would be recalled that the university received approval from the NUC to run postgraduate programmes in Political Science, History and International Studies, Computer Science, Microbiology and Biochemistry.

Edo State University Uzairue runs an uninterrupted academic calendar in commitment to its motto of quality education for human development.

The university is the first to use the Anatomage table in the country in the teaching of its medical students and has deployed the use of the CANVASS Learning Management System in the teaching of its students.

Vanguard News Nigeria