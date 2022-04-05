.

Following the successful graduation ceremony of hundreds of EdoBEST Induction trainees (teachers, headteachers and principals), the Executive Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (Edo SUBEB), Mrs. Ozavize Salami, visited 16 schools to assess the implementation of new school management techniques and adherence with the EdoBEST pedagogy.

The visits which covered selected schools in Egor, Ovia North East, Oredo and Ikpoba Okha local government areas mark the beginning of a series of state-wide visits geared at giving Edo SUBEB first-hand insight into how the recently concluded EdoBEST Induction training is impacting Junior Secondary Schools.

In November 2021, the Edo State Ministry of Education brought JSS management and administration under the purview of Edo SUBEB in what is termed the JSS disarticulation process.

Thereafter in late 2021, a comprehensive baseline assessment was carried out to ascertain the level of competence of students in English and Mathematics, ahead of whole-scale intervention by Edo SUBEB.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Salami noted that, “School Environment is one of our thematic pillars under EdoBEST 2.0 and as we consolidate on gains made in improving learning outcomes over the past four years of EdoBEST, it is now time for us to prioritise infrastructure at the primary level but more importantly at the JSS level as we incorporate the Junior Secondary Schools under the umbrella of our reforms.

“Our infrastructure intervention will be structured and planned.”

It was established during the visits that teaching and learning using the EdoBEST pedagogy is taking place in the Junior Secondary School system as planned.

Furthermore, EdoSTAR teachers who were posted to schools are also settling in.

“Many of the EdoSTAR fellows are settling into their assigned schools. Few gaps that were identified are being addressed and we expect a balanced and fit-for-purpose system in the following weeks, Salami said.

In February 2022, a batch of 1,859 teachers and principals from Junior Secondary Schools across Edo state were given a comprehensive 10-day training to prepare them to deliver lessons and manage their schools using the EdoBEST pedagogy.

Most principals and teachers in the schools visited reported that their pupils are learning better while classrooms are being managed better. Students who were interviewed also expressed their preference for the new method of teaching and learning.