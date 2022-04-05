The flag-bearer for Edo state at the upcoming Misters of Nigeria Pageant, Olime Ayowale popularly known as Spencer has revealed his excitement and preparations for the prestigious male pageant competition.

The freelance fashion model turned stylist in a recent interview with vanguard online, stated that he has been working hard and believe he has all it takes to win one of the major titles at the pageant.

“I am a go-getter. I work hard at every competition and I believe this is another opportunity for me to show my rare talents and emerge as the winner”, he said.

“Misters of Nigeria is a huge platform, arguably the best male pageant in Nigeria at the moment. I am very proud to make it this far and also working even harder to make it to the grandfinale.”

The Ambrose Ali University graduate expressed his excitement competing with some of the contestants and insisted he is not under any pressure.

“The experience so far has been amazing. The contestants are really good and competing with them has made me step up my game.

“I believe they see me as a competition too. I look forward to meeting them at the pageant camp”, he added.

The grandfinale for the Mister of Nigeria Pageant holds later this year.

The contestants will be hoping to win one of the major titles and stand a chance of representing Nigeria at the international extension of the pageant.