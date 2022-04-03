BENIN—THE lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district, Senator Francis Alimikhena, yesterday, said vowed to use his position to accelerate massive job opportunities and infrastructural development in Edo North, when reelected.

Alimikhena stated this while declaring his intention to seek another term at the Senate at his Igiode residence when he was received by a mammoth crowd of chieftains, leaders and ward executives of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The lawmaker, in a statement by his Director of Communication, Benjamin Atu, said: “I was fortunate to be a principal officer in my first tenure in the Senate as Deputy Chief Which because I was the only elected APC Senator in the entire South-South zone in the 2015 general election and returning back to the Senate now will be in the best interest of all of us in Edo North.

“I am here today to thank you for all the support you have been giving to me all along since my election to the Senate in 2015. I am also here to declare my intention to seek re-election.

“As I have always said in all my campaigns, “that i will never Surcharge what belongs to Edo North; and in this regard, I have done everything necessary including getting out of the box for Edo North. I have facilitated employment for our youths in various Federal agencies while some others are federal commissioners and agency Chairman respectively.

“Parliament is not an executive branch of government, the function of Parliament is to make Laws in ensuring good governance. I have initiated several Bills and Motions in the Senate most of them have passed the third reading and are in the Presidency waiting for assent. The Bills waiting for assent also include the upgrading of Auchi Polytechnic to University.

“In our desire as lawmakers to fill in the gap in terms of infrastructural development, I have not let Edo North down. We have done several roads while many others are still ongoing. Edo North was submerge and we have intervene through several erosion control measures, we have built schools, established various skill acquisition centres including a World class Dialysis centre at the Auchi general Hospital as well as regular empowerment program for our youths and Women. I have all it before and I am set to do much more. I am here to seek your support and your votes in the forthcoming APC Primary election.”