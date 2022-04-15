DSS

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has condemned the attack on one of its members, Emerson Edosa while on official duty at the residence of the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Igbinedion.

A statement signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Council, Festus Alenkhe and Andy Egbon wants the personnel involved in the alleged assault who has been identified be made to face the consequences of his action.

Part of the statement reads “The union condemned in its entirety, the unprovoked attack by the armed DSS personnel who after bullying the Journalist, also attacked him, thereby causing him bodily injury.

“In the process, he lost personal belongings, including android phone, camera lens, wrist watch and a spectacle.

“We view this action of the DSS personnel as irresponsible and uncivilized conduct capable of straining the existing cordial relationship between the Nigeria union of Journalists and the DSS, Edo State Command.

“While waiting for the reaction of the DSS authorities on the matter, we asked that those responsible for the attack, including the leader of the DSS Operative that brutalised the journalist , Mr Oni that has already been identified by the victim be made to face the full weight of the law.”

