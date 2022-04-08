By Ozioruva Aliu

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) on Friday suspended the conduct of the local government elections scheduled for April 19, 2022.



A statement signed by Emmanuel Abebe on behalf of the Chairman of EDSIEC said the suspension of the local council elections was due to the restraining order by the Federal High Court, Abuja on the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission.

The statement said all processes leading to the conduct of the elections have been suspended, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.



It said, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that due to the content of the publication in the Vanguard Newspaper of 7th April, 2022 by which the Federal High Court Abuja restrained the Edo State Independent Electoral Commission from conducting the Local Government Elections in the State scheduled for 19th April 2022, all processes leading to the conduct of the said elections are hereby suspended, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”

