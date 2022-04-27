By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro, has ordered the arrest and detention of four police personnel for allegedly shooting a vigilante member, Ikponwonsa Aikpitanyi, in the Obazee area of Benin City during a rescue operation, which led to his death.

The affected police officers are Igere Victor, Umhenin Stanley, Okongor Ojong and Monday JoelA statement in Benin, yesterday, by the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr Kontongs Bello, said the officers, who are attached to New-Benin Division of the command, were in Obazee area after receiving a distress call from one Sunday Egboh that some boys suspected to be cultist were attempting to rape his wife, Mrs Rose Sunday.

He said: “On receipt of the information, a patrol team led by Inspector Igere Victor was immediately drafted to the area. During commotion on their arrival, a member of the patrol team allegedly fired a shot, which hit the deceased on his chest.

“The CP received the news with great bewilderment and described the action of the team as unacceptable and unprofessional.

“He emphasized that the command under his watch will not condone acts of misconduct that are inimical to the peace and safety of law-abiding citizens of Edo State.”

“Against this backdrop, the CP directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of state criminal investigations department to carry out a discreet investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and therefore enjoins the general public to be calm as justice would be served”.

