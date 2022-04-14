By Gabriel Olawale

In front of party leaders, influential community heads, and representatives of women and youth groups, Omua Victoria Amu formally declared her aspiration to represent Owan West at the Edo State House of Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday, April 14.

The event which filled the Minister Event Hall, Sabongidda-Ora, to the brim with attendees from across all the wards in the LGA witnessed the unfolding of Omua Amu’s agenda for inclusive growth and development for the constituency, alongside testimonies from eminent personalities who upheld the aspirant’s integrity and commitment to service.

Highlighting her robust understanding of the issues and challenges impeding growth in the constituency due to her long involvement in local deliberations and politics, Omua Victoria Amu pledged to provide effective representation that would translate into adequate empowerment and meaningful investments in education and other important sectors if supported to emerge as its representative in the state assembly.

She bemoaned Owan West’s setback in the areas of economic opportunities, access roads, functional schools and other important infrastructure crucial to decent living standards. These developmental gaps, which she noted are made worse by the relative success of neighboring constituencies, are due to poor representation and years of unmet promises, Mrs. Amu said.

She promised to usher in a new era marked by dedicated service and a single-minded focus on the people’s needs.

She said: “As a legislator in the State House of Assembly, I will be there to fight for you and the interests of our constituency when the state budget is prepared. I will tell the Governor and insist that he allocates resources that will facilitate the deployment of doctors to our primary healthcare centers, equip our schools with modern learning tools, and open our communities to investments through infrastructure that facilitate smooth conduct of trade.”

“Our young graduates deserve better than settling for menial jobs after spending four years in a university of learning to acquire proficiency in various courses. I, of course, believe that people should take pride in every legitimate thing they do to get by and will, in fact, offer fund support to small business owners and entrepreneurs seeking expansion and growth. But after four years of hard work in higher institutions of learning, our graduates should be presented with opportunities commensurate with their skills and investments.”

“Our fathers and mothers should live to witness the pride of being addressed as ‘Mama Doctor’ and ‘Papa Lawyer’ because their children, whom they labored hard to put through school, successfully secure gainful employments in their chosen fields and are supported to break new grounds.”

“This is my plan for Owan West. An agenda that will uplift and empower women, provide life-changing opportunities to the youths, and multiply the income of breadwinners.”

Mr. Lucky, one of the party leaders who spoke at the event, commended Amu’s humility and clarity of vision. He urged the constituents present to obtain their PVCs and support her emergence both as the candidate of the APC and at the main contest.

Madam Angelina Aigbokhai, a woman leader from Owan West, expressed the readiness of women to work and deliver Victoria Amu as the constituency’s legislative representative. She urged the leaders to favor an open contest devoid of favoritism to allow for the emergence of a truly popular candidate capable of winning the main election and offering effective representation.

On his part, Chief Omogbai Odion, the LGA Youth Leader, pledged the support of the youth but urged the aspirant not to forget her promises if elected.

Mr. Ibrahim Giwa, the Edo North Senatorial Youth Leader, praised Victoria Amu as “somebody who has our interests at heart, somebody we can knock on her door in the middle of the night and get a prompt response”, before urging them to ensure her emergence.

Victoria Amu is a household name in Owan politics given her numerous interventions and years of active participation in developmental efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people and institute a people-focused leadership.

As a healthcare professional with decades of global experience and international honors, she is trusted to possess the network and competence to engender comprehensive and inclusive growth in the constituency using the representative powers of the legislature.