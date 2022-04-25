.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A governoship Aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii (Anyichuks), weekend stated that wealth creation, mass employment of youths, social integration and economic prosperity of the State, would be the focus of his administration if he wins the 2023 governorship election in the State.

He stressed that the initiative and programmes that would be introduced by his administration, would bring about a new beginning and a new dawn of hope for the people of Ebonyi State.

Odii stated this while addressing thousands of his supporters in his Isu Achara hometown, Onicha local government area of the state.

He lamented that the people of the state have suffered alot and vowed to ameliorate their sufferings if he becomes the next Governor of the State.

“I have always had the urge to work and plan for the betterment of our people’s condition. In all my efforts, I see the whole of Ebonyi State as one united entity without clanish divisions.

“I urge you all to join me in seeing Ebonyi as a place of fellow brothers with a common destiny.

“I am prepared to put my best in defence of the interests of the people and I am convinced that God shall see us through”, he said.