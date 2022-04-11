By Peter Okutu



The All Progressives Congress, APC Stakeholders of Izzi clan, Ebonyi North senatorial district of Ebonyi State, weekend disassociated themselves from the alleged endorsement of the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru by the traditional rulers of the Clan as the unanimous choice of Izzi people for the position of Governor, ahead of the 2023 general election in the state.



The Stakeholders, in a statement signed by Ambassadors Alex Nwofe, Michael Udenwe, Chief G.O. Nwode, Nick Ochigbo, Dr. Nwoba Benjamin, Comrade Chima Abraham Chima, Nwankwo Reuben, Nshi Uchenna and 14 others, added that “We have lost confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the members of the zoning Committee to achieve the target as mandated to us by His Excellency, the Governor.



“They emphasized that they will not accept imposition of candidates “on us as members of the party in Ebonyi-North zone, particularly of Izzi clan.” arguing that “these processes are contrary to the democratic norms and practices of due process as applicable to the democratic world, the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and APC Constitution.”



The Stakeholders further called “on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress,APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and all the national executives of our party to intervene and nip the crisis in the bud before it escalates to ruin the chances of our party in winning the forthcoming general elections.”



The statement read in part: “On Monday, the 4th day of April 2022, the Traditional Rulers went on a courtesy call to the General Manager of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation, Abakaliki and held a press conference stating that the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly Ogbonna Nwifuru has been selected by the Izzi people as the sole candidate of APC for the forthcoming 2023 general election in Ebonyi State.”



“Again, on the 5th day of April 2022, Barrister Onyekacahi Nwebonyi, a serving commissioner in Ebonyi state, along with some other persons went to the studio of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation and stated that they were supporting the actions of the Traditional Rulers in the selection of Honorable Ogbonna Nwifuru.



“A group of critical stakeholders of Izzi clan came together to issue a press release countering the announcements of the Traditional Rulers on the State radio, but the General Manager of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation rejected the paid announcement stating that orders from above asked him not to allow any counter announcement to what the Traditional rulers had said.

“They approached Radio Nigeria Unity FM Abakaliki, who accepted and made the counter announcement. As if this was not enough, the three Chairmen of Abakaliki, Izzi and Ebonyi Local Government Councils which constitute Izzi clan went to the studio of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation Abakaliki and made similar pronouncements supporting the actions of the Traditional Rulers on the 6th Of April 2022.



“Furthermore, three Honorable members in the State House of Assembly of APC from Izzi clan went to the same studio and made similar announcements. The Coordinators of Development Centers of the three Local Government Areas went to the same studio and made similar announcements.



“On the 8th day of April 2022, serving Commissioner in Ebonyi State Government from Izzi clan went to the studio of EBBC Abakaliki to make similar announcements. All this happened ahead of the meeting adjourned to Saturday, 9th April 2022 for further deliberation.



“So far, there has not been any statement from the Government of Ebonyi state on these deplorable actions by the Traditional Rulers and appointees of the State Government. It appears that these actions have the tacit support of the State Government, notwithstanding the call by some well-meaning members of Izzi clan on the State governor to call these people to order.



“We have therefore resolved to issue this press statement to the whole world, particularly, to the National leadership of the All Progressives Congress, Abuja to intervene and rescue the party from collapse ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.”

