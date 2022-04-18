By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja—As Nigerians celebrate Easter, the Christian festival of sacrifice, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed greater commitment to the security and well-being of all.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said the Easter season provides an excellent opportunity to foster closer relationships with family, friends and people.

“We enjoin Nigerians to imbibe values of compassion, humility, selflessness, responsibility and kindness in our private spaces, communities and other public engagements.



”Indeed, tolerance and peaceful co-existence remain the bedrock on which our collective aspiration for social, economic and political advancement must stand.

“The APC-led administration is decidedly committed to the good and wellbeing of our people. We will continue to expand the implementation of people-centered programmes to provide increased jobs and gainful opportunities, strengthen and diversify the economy; vastly improve security of lives and property, complete on-going projects and upgrade of our transport infrastructure, and other social investments designed to uplift the poor and other economically-disadvantaged fellow citizens,” he stated.

Also, former APC national chairmanship aspirant, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, asked Nigerians to work and pray for peace and unity in the spirit of Easter.

In a message signed on his behalf by his media aide, Dapo Okubanjo, Mustapha said: “As we join our Christian brothers and sisters in Nigeria and across the world to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, we must use the period to work and pray for the country’s revival as well as its unity.

“Coming at a time that Muslims faithful are also embarking on the Ramadan fast, this time should be seen as one that all of us must not only come together to pray for peace but to also imbibe it.

“We must also not relent in efforts at promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence amongst the populace, especially at a time the government is doing all it can to stem the tide of insecurity in some parts of the country.

“As people of faith, we must recognize that the two major religions are emphatic on peace so we need to ensure that we keep our eyes on the ball and not allow the enemies of the country to prevail.

“It is also a time that we should spare a thought for the officers and men of the armed forces who are busy at the frontlines to keep us all safe. They deserve our prayers and good wishes at Easter.”