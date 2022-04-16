.

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and his family have congratulated Christians across the nation as they celebrate Easter.

In a Press Statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, Saraki, who is also a former Governor of Kwara State, stated that this year’s Easter celebration, which also coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan, was a critical intersection of Nigeria’s two major religions.

He said: “As families across Nigeria and the world settle in to celebrate the significance of Easter, which commemorates the ascension of Jesus in the Christian faith, Toyin, the children, and I wish all those who are celebrating a very Happy Easter.

