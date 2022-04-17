As monarch, wife shower gifts on widows

By Our Reporters

Governors, lawmakers, clergy and other prominent individuals have sent out their messages of felicitation to Nigerians on the occasion of the 2022 Easter celebrations, urging them to use the occasion to pray for God’s intervention to solve the security challenges in the country.

The governors in their separate messages canvassed for peace, equity, justice, fairness and religious tolerance among the people.

Ugwuanyi preaches peace, renewed faith in God .

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State urged Nigerians to take advantage of the historic event to advance peace, intensify prayers and commit themselves to God.

While applauding Christians for the successful conclusion of the Lenten season, he enjoined Nigerians to appreciate “deeply this great reason for the celebration, come closer to God, and dedicate themselves to virtues that would promote peace, love, unity and progress of the country.

Ugwuanyi urged them to remain prayerful and committed to God, reassuring the good people of the state of his resolve to continue to serve them with the fear of God, and to work assiduously towards the advancement of peace and good governance in the state, for the wellbeing of the people.

Ortom calls for peaceful coexistence

Also, the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a goodwill message through his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, noted that all religions preach peace and good neighbourliness.

According to him, without peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, no meaningful development would take place in the country.

He urged Christians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, perseverance, forgiveness and care for the less privileged which the Easter celebration symbolized.

Sule calls for God’s intervention over insecurity

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has called on Christians to pray for God’s intervention to surmount the spare of insecurity confronting the nation and reflect on the teachings of Christ which epitomize forgiveness, sacrifice and tolerance.

The governor in an Easter message he signed urged the citizens to use the Easter period to reconcile one another irrespective of the religious divide, political inclinations and ethnic differences.

“This year’s Easter, I call on our brethren to use this period to pray for God’s intervention on the spate of security challenges bedevilling the country and also pray for the continuous socio-economic development of our dear state”, Sule stated.

In the same vein, the Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Abdullahi called for sober reflection, prayers, love and patriotism amongst the citizens.

Obaseki urges hope, sacrifice

Furthermore, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, in his Easter message, urged Christians to reflect on the purpose of the Easter celebration with a renewed hope for a better Nigeria and to be a part of the process of rebuilding the country.

He also charged the Christian faithful to emulate Jesus Christ by making sacrifices that would engender development and ensure lasting peace and unity in the country.

It’s period of sober reflection – Fayemi

Similarly, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has called on Christians to emulate the sacrificial lifestyle of Jesus Christ who gave his life to save mankind.

The governor in a message by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, felicitated Christians for the successful completion of the Lenten season and urged them to continue to intercede for the state and the country.

An opportunity to rethink – Uzodinma

In his goodwill message, Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that Easter offered the people an opportunity to rethink the essence of our humanity.

According to him, “the essence of our humanity is to love God, to love one another and to be ready and willing to make sacrifices for the love of humanity. The Bible also reminds us that the best way to love God is to love humanity.

“As we celebrate this year’s Easter, we should ask ourselves these pertinent questions as Christians who profess the love of God: Do we truly follow the footsteps of Jesus Christ? Do we love our fellow human beings as Christ loved us or are we part of those spreading hate and violence against humanity? How much love have we shown to our state, Imo and our country, Nigeria?”, he queried.

Ishaku calls for sustained prayers against insecurity

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has urged Christians across the country to sustain prayers for the nation against the onslaught of terrorists and bandits plaguing the unity and stability of Nigeria.

Ishaku in a statement to commemorate this year’s Easter also called on residents of the state to be extra vigilant against the backdrop of violent crimes and kidnappings in neighbouring states.

Tunji-Ojo preaches tolerance

Member, representing Akoko North East/North West in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, urged Nigerians “to use the occasion to preach religious tolerance, love for our neighbours and commit to our civic responsibilities.”

Monarch, wife shower gifts on widows

Meanwhile, the monarch of the Ayede-Ogbese community in Akure North Council of Ondo State, Oba Ajibola Oluyede and his wife, Olori Olufunmilayo Nejo-Oluyede, have empowered 50 widows and aged people in the community.

Benefitting from the empowerment scheme which was in conjunction with Ayede-Ogbese Women Vanguard Community Outreaches were 25 indigent widows and 25 elderlies.

Cash gifts, foodstuffs, and clothing among other items were distributed as palliatives to the beneficiaries who also checked their health status through the medical officers who were at the event.

Victory through Jesus Christ

The Bishop, Diocese on the Niger, Onitsha, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, has called on Nigerians and Christians all over the world to maximise the potential that God has given them to improve their lives.

He described Easter as a source of victory and hope for humanity, adding that it was a very important festival in the life of the Church and Christians.