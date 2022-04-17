As Christians celebrate Easter, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on the people of the state and indeed all Nigerians to take advantage of the historic event to advance peace, intensify prayers and commit themselves to God.

In his Easter message, Gov. Ugwuanyi applauded Christians for the successful conclusion of the forty-day long Lenten season.

Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore enjoined Nigerians to deeply appreciate the great reason for the celebration, come closer to God, and dedicate themselves to virtues that would promote peace, love, unity and progress of the country.

While wishing all Nigerians a spiritually rewarding Easter celebration, Gov. Ugwuanyi urged them to remain prayerful and committed to God, reassuring the good people of Enugu State of his resolve to continue to serve them with the fear of God, and to work assiduously towards the advancement of peace and good governance in the state, for the wellbeing of the people.