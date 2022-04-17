*Says we’ll give scorecard on 7th anniversary

By Chioma Onuegbu,Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has advised politicians seeking elective positions in 2023 general elections to eschew hatred and violence, stressing that no political office should compel them to shed the blood of the citizens.

Emmanuel who is also one of the presidential aspirant’s gave the advice on Sunday in his Easter Broadcast in Uyo.

He stressed that no ambition was so deep and sacred that those seeking political offices would be willing to turn Akwa Ibom State into a cauldron of violence, in order to satisfy the craving for power.

He commended the youths for maintaining peace in the state in the past seven years, and warned that any politician who markets violence must be rejected, as the people have collectively and unanimously said goodbye to those years of violence, and have welcomed the era of peace and security.

His words: “As the political season dawns, I urge our stakeholders across the political divide to eschew hatred, anger and violence. I urge them to understand that politics will come and politics will go, but the spirit of the Akwa Ibom Enterprise will endure and continue to flourish.

“There is no political office that should compel us to shed the blood of our brothers or sisters. There is no ambition that is so deep and sacred that we would be willing to turn our State into a cauldron of violence, in order to satisfy our craving for power. All powers belong to God and He alone, grants such to whom He has favoured.

“Akwa Ibom has in the past seven years, remained an oasis of peace and tranquillity, and on this, I salute our resourceful youths who have decided to maintain the peace and invest in the future that is about to dawn – a future of plenty, a future of fulfilment and a future of growth and development.

“We will never go back to the years of violence and the years where we couldn’t sleep with our eyes closed. We will not return to the years where kidnapping and politically motivated killings numbed our sensibilities and made us question the central purpose of governance, which is the security of lives and property”

The governor reiterated that the people must

eschew hatred, ethnicity, anger and all forms of divisive tendencies from the state’s body-politic as they reflect on the unflinching love for mankind which the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ represents.

While saying that the Easter message was not one for reeling off of his administration’s scorecard the governor however noted that the Seventh anniversary of his administration they would give Akwa Ibom people their scorecard.

“But it bears repeating that, the Akwa Ibom story is a national story, a story of achievements where others thought such couldn’t be done.

” A story of a subnational without the control of policies but has been able to attract huge investments in critical areas of healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing, industrialization etc.

” As we celebrate Easter, let me again emphasize the theme of sacrifice, of victory and of love which the Season represents.

Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ agreed to die for our sake, to set us free from our sins and to guarantee a new lease on life predicated on hope and love.

“Let us continue to join hands to build the Akwa Ibom State of our dream and secure a future of prosperity, peace and growth for our children and generations yet unborn.

“That Same God that has stood by us all along on this journey of growth and development, I trust will see us through the coming years”, the governor prayed.