.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Suleiman Abdu Kwari has called on Christians in his constituency and the nation, in general, to see the Easter celebration as a period to seek healing of the nation, through fervent prayers.

In a statement from his office, the lawmaker explained that Nigeria is at crossroads, facing various challenges notably insecurity, adding that “the power of prayers is limitless”

He also encouraged Nigerians not to give up hope for a better tomorrow, adding that once stakeholders rise up in prayers and take safety measures, the nation will eventually find the current challenge a passing phase.

Senator Kwari also used the Easter period to solicit prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State for their commitment to ending the insurgency, banditry, and Kidnapping.

While wishing for a happy Easter celebration, the Senator urged Christians to consider the Easter period as a time to draw lessons from the exemplary life of Jesus Christ.