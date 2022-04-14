.

Calls for continued prayer for Security in the Country

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger East has called for peace, love and tolerance among Nigerians in the spirit of Easter celebration.

In his Easter message which he personally signed in Abuja, Senator Musa has heartily felicitated Nigerians, the people of Niger State and his constituents, particularly the Christians, as they join their brethren across the world in celebrating Easter.

Musa who was a frontline aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC urged all Nigerians to pray for peace and security amidst seemingly intractable insecurity around Nigeria and an end to terrorism in the land.

According to him, Easter which is the season of the remembrance of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ marks the trial, sacrifice, victory and completion of the divine mandate of the author of the Christian faith.

The Senator appealed to all to practise the Christian virtues of sacrifice, patience, love and abiding faith in order for us as Nigerians to have a better tomorrow which has been symbolized in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to him, nations can be developed and grow bigger where Christian virtues of love, sacrifices for one another, patience and hope for a better future are in place.

Senator Musa who called on Nigerians to remain committed, faithful, hopeful, stressed the need for all to continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in the challenge of building a better society that would be devoid of rampant insecurity, just as he prayed that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ will open a window for a better Nigeria with hard work and prayers.

Musa said, “As we celebrate the unique occasion, let us keep in mind the significance of the season, which is the perfect demonstration of sacrificial love to others. As the lent ended in triumph, the season should also rekindle our hope of victory over personal and communal challenges.

” I pray that the triumph of Christ will encourage all people of faith to be hopeful of victory against trials and challenges, whether as individuals or as a nation.

“Our nation is faced with rampant insecurity from Boko Haram Insurgents, bandits’ attacks, kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes that are not only affecting the economy and the progress of the nation but threatening its existence. I call on all to pray for peace and security during the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

