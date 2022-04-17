The General Overseer (GO) of The Lord’s Chosen Revival Ministry, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, said that God was angry with the increasing spate of immorality in the world.

Mouka spoke on Sunday at the Church’s 2022 Easter Retreat with the theme: “Convenant of Peace and Blessing”.

He said the theme was to revive faithful hope in God and reunite people with the creator.

According to him, immorality in the world may compel God to destroy humanity if people do not repent from evil.

Mouka condemned world leaders who legalised immorality including homosexuality, abortion, gay marriage and corruption, adding that this generation has angered God more than any other.

He said God allowed the pestilence tormenting the world and crisis at the moment for people to come back to Him in repentance and for solutions to societal agony.

“This generation has angered God too much to the extent that through their conduct, people are calling God to destory the world and humanity.

“There are things that God instructed us not to do and there are things He demanded of us, but today, people are doing what they like against God’s directive.

“The economic meltdown the world is faced with is all part of God’s disenchantment with humanity.

“Every bad thing that Satan meted to humanity, God allows it for a purpose,” he said.

The gospel preacher tasked world leaders, especially Nigerian leaders, to turn to God in repentance.

He said that leaders should do things in accordance with the will of God so that the citizenry would follow suit and things would be better.

Mouka called on religious leaders and preachers to preach salvation instead of materialism, because any wealth outside Christ was crisis.

He frowned at the dress style of some people, especially women, and said that such indecent dressing provoked God.

Mouka called on everyone to turn a new leaf and begged God for forgiveness to erase His anger towards humanity. (NAN)