By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Police command has said disclosed that it has deployed a total of one thousand three hundred and thirty-six personnel in public places to ensure hitch-free celebration throughout the Easter holidays.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Odiko MacDon, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, the state capital.

MacDon assured the residents and Visitors that the command would continue to emplace germaine contemporary security strategies to enhance the security of the State.

He appealed to the people to continue to be Law-abiding, adding that the command would join Christians in the State to commemorate Easter.

He stated: “To provide an enabling environment for the Easter celebration, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Andrew Amiengheme has deployed a total of one thousand, three hundred and thirty-six (1,336) Officers to beef up security statewide

especially in Churches, Recreation Centres, Motor Parks as well as traffic control.

“The CP felicitates with the Government and all Akwa Ibomites, particularly the Christian Community on the occasion of Easter, while urging the good people of the state to continue to be law abiding and report criminal elements intending to truncate the prevailing peace in the State.

“The Command wishes to assure Residents and Visitors that it will continue to emplace germaine contemporary security strategies to enhance the security of the State.

“When in distress or for information purposes, members of the public are advised to take advantage of the Command’s emergency numbers; 080-392-13071 and 080-813-88797”