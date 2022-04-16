Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians for development to take place in the country.

He noted that an atmosphere of peace and cooperation between the government and the governed was the needed ingredient for development or progress in any nation.

The Governor’s call was contained in his goodwill message to Nigerians in commemoration of this year’s Easter celebration, issued weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur.

While canvassing religious tolerance among the different religious adherents in the country, Governor Ortom note that all religion preach peace and good neighbourliness.

He wondered why “some fanatics in the name of religion resort to violence or take laws into their hands to address certain situations that could be easily resolved without resorting to violence.”

He specifically urged Christians to imbibe the lessons of sacrifice, perseverance, forgiveness and care for the less privileged which Easter celebration symbolized.

The Governor added that Nigeria would be a beautiful country and a better place “if we live in harmony with one another in an egalitarian society where every citizen is free to ply his or her legitimate trade in any part of the country without fear of molestation or intimidation and in line with the dictates of the law.”

He said to achieve such a society “obedience to the principle of the rule of law, equity, fairness and justice must be allowed to prevail.”

The Governor urged leaders to be guided by the sense of justice and fairness in managing the affairs of the country pointing out that “in most cases, agitations, disagreements or restiveness arise when people are denied or excluded in the scheme of things.

“We must therefore address these perceived injustices for our nation to begin to enjoy the harmony,” he stated.

Governor Ortom prayed that the joy of the season would permeate and be sustained in every part of the country even in the face of the daunting challenges the country is facing.”

