By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, Saturday felicitated with Christians on the occasion of the Easter celebration all over the world.

Ohuabunwa, who was a former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, stated this during the celebration, which signals the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to him, “there was a need for Christians to continually determine to live the kind of life that Christ lived, which revolved around love, sacrifice and integrity.”

The PDP presidential aspirant made this known in a statement signed by his Media Office, on Saturday.

“I also urge Christians to live this kind of life and pray for the birth of New Nigeria in 2023 – a Nation of prosperity, justice and security.”

He added that there was a need for Nigeria to come together at this crucial moment, irrespective of political affiliations and confront the common monster that is currently challenging her unity.

He charged them to imbibe godly values of righteousness, peace and justice, while also urging Nigerians to work in love, unity and faith as a means of overcoming current challenges and building a prosperous nation.

“On this year’s Easter, I call on all Christians to imbibe and sustain Godly values of righteousness, peace and justice, which are the true nature of Christ.

“As we celebrate, I urge all Christians and all Nigerians to work in love, peace and unity and exercise faith and hope, so we can overcome our current national challenges and build a prosperous nation,” he added.