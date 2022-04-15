***AS govt task Christians on forgiveness

*” NSCDC deploys 707 personnels in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA–NASARAWA State branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW has set up monitoring teams to check recklessness and other excesses of commercial drivers across the state during and after the Easter celebration.

The state Chairman of Union,, Alhaji Salihu Adamu stated this Friday while briefing journalists at the end of bunion emergency meeting with state working committee members in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital.

Chairman of the Union said the Constitution of the committee headed by all the various Local government of the Union is to ensure that to curb the excesses of its drivers and ensure the safety of the commuters during and after the Easter festival.

He explained further that the move was also aimed at controlling arbitrary increase of transportation in the state

The chairman warned it’s members against violation of traffic rules adding that any driver found wanting would be sanctioned.

In the same vein, the Nasarawa state government has called on Christians in the state to use the period of Good Easter to soberly reflect on life generally and forgiveness one another to build an egalitarian society.

State Deputy Governor, Emmanuel Akabe who made the call shortly after the Passion of Christ’s play at the Saint Williams Cathedral in Lafia, urged to emulate Christ who selflessly offered Himself as a sacrificial lamb for the remission of sins hence the need for those who follow Him to persevere in their faith unconditionally.

Earlier, the Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Most Reverend David Ajang who spoke on the significance of the day, urged believers to critically examine themselves to evolve proper attitudes to life and contribute positively towards making good thing to beging to happen.

Bishop Ajang called on all Nigerians to return to God in service and prayers with a view of changing the county’s hopeless narrative to that of hope and victory over evil forces militating against it’s progress in all ramifications.

Similarly, the National Security and Civil Defence Corp, NSCDC, Nasarawa Command have deployed over 707 of its officers and men to provide security for the citizens of the state during the Easter festival.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Jerry Victor told Vanguard in a telephone interview that the command was ready to ensure a peaceful Ester celebration in the state