CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says Nigeria will rise from all the challenges it is facing and become a greater nation.

The President of CAN, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, said this in his Easter message titled “Hope in the Midst of Gloom” on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Ayokunle, Nigerians are going to rejoice and be proud of their nation again in the name of Jesus Christ.

He said that according to Job 14:7-8, there is hope for a tree that is cut down but its root remains in the ground, at the scent of water, it will sprout again.

“My prayer to God is to fast-tract the resurrection of Nigeria from all her pains and challenges, so that those of us who have tasted in the suffering in our nation might equally eat of the good of this nation in the name of Jesus Christ.

“I commend our security agencies for all they are doing at nipping the ugly situation of insecurity in the bud, especially for the supreme price some of them had paid.

“We seize this opportunity of Easter to pray for comfort for their families and urge the government to take good care of the people they left behind.

“I plead with the Federal Government to work harder to bring reprieve to Nigerians from all these challenges very soon.

“Once again, I wish you a happy Easter. May Hallelujah be your song forever in Jesus name,” he said.

Ayokunle said that he brought the congratulatory message to all Christians all over Nigeria and by extension to all Nigerians in the name of Jesus.

He added that the arrest of Jesus by evil men and the so-called religious leaders, his crucifixion and of course his burial were the greatest shocks in the life of his disciples.

He said that though he told them several times that it was going to happen, considering his miraculous power, they thought nobody would be able to arrest, talk more of crucifying him.

He added that they did not understand the Scripture that Christ must suffer first before entering into his glory and be Lord over all. (Acts 24: 25-27).

“Jesus remained three days in the grave as if he was not going to resurrect, however, on the third day, there was a great happening.

“There was an earthquake, the foundation of the earth was shaken and Jesus Christ, the King of Glory, the Lord of lords rose triumphantly from the dead.

“His resurrection brought smiles to the faces of his disciples and shame to his enemies,” he said.

He, however, said that nothing was worse than death adding that if Jesus died and was buried, putting his disciples in the greatest state of disappointment and sorrow but afterwards rose from the dead.

He said that this meant that Nigeria would rise again.

(NAN)

