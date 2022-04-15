.

Dayo Johnson Akure

The monarch of the Ayede-Ogbese community in the Akure North Council area of Ondo State, the Alayede of Ayede-Ogbese, Oba Ajibola Oluyede and his wife, Olori Olufunmilayo Nejo-Oluyede, have put smiles in faces of women during the Easter celebration by empowering 50 widows and aged resident in the community.

Benefitting from the empowerment scheme which was in conjunction with Ayede-Ogbese Women Vanguard Community Outreaches were 25 indigent widows and 25 elderlies.

The empowerment programme which was held at the monarch’s palace was organised to alleviate the suffering of the indigent widows and aged.

Cash gifts, foodstuffs, and clothing among other items tools, were distributed as palliatives to the beneficiaries who also checked their health status through the medical officers who were on the ground at the event.

Speaking during the event, Oba Oluyede, who was represented by the Odopetu of Ayede-Ogbese, High Chief Oladimeji Abitogun said “This is a sort of empowerment for widows and aged, particularly women in this community.

“Since our monarch came on the throne, he has been a wonderful facilitator and the wife who has been an exceptional amazon as they strive to drive development to the community.

“What the Olori has done is not only scriptural and spiritual but it is felt in the physical. Upon the occasion of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, she made sure that the poor are not forgotten.”

While stressing that the health checks were free, Princess Aderonke Oluyede said it was embedded into the programme in order for the beneficiaries and residents of the community to know the status of their health,

“The free medical check-up is essential for the people of this community because many of them don’t have access to their health status. They prefer working without having time for their health.

“We now think it is very important and necessary to include wellness into the empowerment programme so that they will be aware of their health status.

“We carried out so many tests like malaria parasite test, blood pressure, blood glucose level, hepatitis test. We also spoke to them on personal hygiene, nutrition as well as prevention of illness.”

Beneficiaries lauded the monarch and his wife, saying that it was the first time they had been honoured in the community

