Nigerian Medical Students’ Association has said that this Easter season should not just be a time to perform the usual rituals but a period for national revival.

The National President of Nigerian Medical Students’ Association Onuorah Jideofor, urged Nigerians in an Easter message yesterday, noting that as the country approaches its election season, politicians, as expected, have begun their usual shenanigans. The tactics of these political chess players have become commonplace and it is important Nigerians acquaint themselves with these gimmicks.

He said Today reminds us of the importance of looking out for each other, empathy in our dealings, and the beauty in service.

“Within the Nigerian context, Easter should not just be a time we perform the usual rituals. We must amongst other things reflect on where we are as a nation, how we got here, and what lies ahead for us. Today, everyone from the leader to the led—must come to the communal table with a burning dissatisfaction with the status quo.

“Needless to say that all is not well with the country. At this point in Nigerian history, we must be wise enough to know that festering decay and chronic rot cannot be wished away. It simply cannot! Nigerians need to wake up from this deathly slumber and take the destiny of the country by its gonads.

As a starting point, the ongoing Permanent Voters Card Registration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a fine opportunity for Nigerians to rewrite their herpolitical history. The much-needed revival the country needs begins when Nigerians—particularly, youths—develop a keen interest in the electoral process.