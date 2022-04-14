Some of the donated food items presented on Thursday to Orphanages at APC Secretariat, Acme, Ogba, Lagos.

.Donates to orphanages, others

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, has stressed the need for the well-to-do in the society to always remember the needy at all times, particularly during festive periods in order to promote peace and unity in the country.

Chairman, Lagos APC, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, who stated this yesterday, at the presentation of gift items to orphanage and underprivileged homes across the state, held at the state party secretariat, Ogba, explained that the initiative was an expression of the party’s compassion and pro people’s oriented programmes by reaching out to the less privileged, particularly during Easter and Ramadan periods.

“This is to show our love, compassionate, empathy that they are not being left behind,” Ojelabi stated.

According to him, “What our party is doing by way of providing free education, paying school fees for West African Examination Council, WAEC and NECO among other things, as a party we feel we should compliment the efforts of the state government by reaching out to the less-privileged more importantly this season that we are just to make them happy.

“And to make them feel that we recognize what the founder of those foundations are doing to encourage them to put in more.

“It is a clever way to send a message to the public to always be our brother’s keeper.

“Donate your time. Many charitable organizations survive through the efforts of volunteers.

“Volunteering is a worthy way to contribute to your community and the nation at large.”

He added: “We should maintain peace, because without it we cannot achieve anything. You can see the insecurity level in our society as at today.

“If you see something, say something about it, collaborate with the security agents and make sure that these criminals living with us are flushed out.”

Ojelabi further stated, “Maintain peace and live harmoniously with each other, when we maintain peace those saddled with responsibility of leading us will have peace of mind to think about what they will do to better our lives.”

Also, state Coordinator of Association of Orphanages and Home Operators, Ganiyu Dosunmu, who spoke onbehalf of the beneficiaries, expressed appreciation to the Lagos state APC on behalf with an assurance and that the gift items donated would be judiciously used for the purpose there meant for.

He therefore, urged parties, corporate organisations and even the government to include orphans across the state into the system and be catered, “when you raise a child, you raise a nation.”

The event, which was the first of its kind, had in attendance representatives of various orphanages across the state who who received various foodstuff and items such as: Bags of rice, detergents, cartons of noodles, groundnuts oil among others.

The orphanage homes that benefited from the largesse, include; Mother Theresa Home from Kosofe, Beautiful Gate Orphanage from Ifako, Finger of God Orphanage from Ikotun, Little Saints Orphanage from Egbeda, Home of God’s Grace for widows and orphanage from Ikosi, Rico Child and Rural Care Initiative from Ibeju Lekki, Child Life Line Rehabilitations Home from Ikorodu, Chosen Child Orphanage and Care Centre from Ijora, among others.