MD LAWMA, Odumboni

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has directed Private Sector Participants, PSP, operators on a 24 hour operation for prompt evacuation of refuse during and after the solemn Easter festivities.

LAWMA said the measure has become necessary as it expected100 per cent increase in waste output during the period as well as prevent possible heaps of refuse lying around the metropolis.

LAWMA, Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, however, expressed readiness to meet the waste management needs of residents, during the festivities and beyond.

He added that moves also aimed at consolidating on its year round vision of establishing a cleaner and healthier Lagos.

According to Odumboni,”The authority will leave no stone unturned, towards ensuring that the season is celebrated in clean environment, given the expected 100 per cent increase in waste output during the period.

“Therefore, the agency has intensified its advocacy campaigns, to sensitize residents on the importance of ensuring environmental sustainability around the neighbourhoods.”

“PSP operators have also been mandated to work a 24 hour operation, optimally in their assigned areas, with the authority providing backup operations to cover service gaps.

“All district heads across the state have been mandated to double their efforts and support the PSP operation to ensure no gap is felt.

“We have also taken definite steps to facilitate increased turnaround time by waste evacuation trucks, making sure there are no delay at landfills.”

The LAWMA boss therefore, implored residents to desist from all acts capable of degrading the environment, while appealing to motorists to drive with caution, to safeguard lives of street sweepers and other service providers, discharging their duties during the period.

He further urged the populace to bag their waste, patronise assigned PSP operators and pay their waste management bills promptly, assuring that the authority had put in place adequate measures to ensure the celebration was observed in an environment-friendly atmosphere.

While wishing all residents a dirt-free Easter celebration, he urged residents to call LAWMA’s toll-free numbers 07080601020 and 617, for inquiries on waste management issues in their areas, during and after the festive season.