By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state command of the Nigeria Security and civil Defence Corprs has deployed 577 personnel across the state for the Easter celebrations

This was contained in a press statement released on Wednesday, at the command headquarters by the public relations officer, DSC Akeem B. Adeyemi.

According to him, the state commandant has approved the deployments to beef up security alongside other security agencies in the state.

Commandant Bala added that Easter is a period of worship, celebrations and merrymaking with loved ones, friends and well wishers.

He, therefore, advised “peace-loving people in the state to go about their lawful activities with no fear, affirming that adequate deployments have been made to ensure a hitchfree celebrations.

“The deployments cut across churches, event/recreational centres, motorparks, markets identified routes and flashpoints among others.

Adequate deployments have also been made to protect all government critical assets and infrastructure in the state.

“The Commandant wishes all Christians a happy celebration.

“He urges them to take advantage of the period to seek divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, particularly in the area of security.

“Lastly, Commandant Bala did not mince words using the occasion to warn every intending trouble makers not to cause any trouble or they be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.”