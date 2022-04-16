.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

To empower more vulnerable groups, a non-governmental organisation, the Sir David Osunde Foundation (SDOF), is set to provide scholarships, educational grants, medical support, and empowerment kits among others to the people living with disabilities (PWDs) in the nation’s capital.

While speaking ahead of activities to celebrate the organisation’s 30 years anniversary, its Director of Operations, Martin Umeatuegbu, said the foundation was targeted at improving access to education, healthcare, shelter and entrepreneurial support to the physically challenged.

According to him, since its inception, the foundation has been able to care for over 20,000 of those in greatest need, especially people with disabilities.

Umeatuegbu insisted that SDOF was rising up to serve the needs of individuals beyond the confines of the church, noting that people had more than spiritual needs to be able to contribute to national development.

He explained further, “For the past 29 years of our existence, over 20,000 persons with disabilities have benefited from the above schemes, and the majority of whom now live independently, and contribute their quota to national development.

“The annual event where persons with disabilities are celebrated and empowered comes up on Easter Mondays, and invariably this year’s edition comes up on Easter Monday, at the Holy Family National Pilgrimage Centre in Abuja.

“The double celebration and empowerment take activities such as scholarships, educational grants, assistive devices, mobility aids, entrepreneurship, medical outreach and support as well as skill development programme.”

He maintained that in the past 29 years, the Foundation had upheld its mandate to create greatness for people with disabilities and it hoped to raise greater people among them who will be positive leaders.

Vanguard News Nigeria