By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 15 and Monday, April 18, 2022 as public holidays.

While Good Friday comes up on Friday as part of activities to commemorate Easter, Monday is for further observance of Easter celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, yesterday, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which were the attributes and practices of Jesus Christ, as exemplified by His ministry on earth.

Aregbesola in a statement by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Shuaib Before, also called on Christians and all Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Easter Celebration to pray for an end to all security challenges bedevilling every part of the country.

He assured that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned to ensure that the recent attacks by undesirable elements on the highways, airport and the railway were timely brought to an end.

While wishing Christians at home and in the Diaspora a happy and peaceful Easter celebration, Aregbesola also called on Nigerians to join hands with President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in its determination to bring sustainable development and usher in prosperity for all.