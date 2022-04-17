Ereyitomi

As Christians all over the world celebrate this year’s Easter 2022, the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman House Committee on NDDC, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has felicitated with Christians in Nigeria, Delta State, and in his Warri Federal Constituency, charging them to let Christ’s resurrection to be evident in their lives as believers and followers of Jesus Christ.

Ereyitomi gave the charge to Christians while joining them to mark Easter which according to the bible represents the memorial of Jesus Christ, which is victory over death and the promise of eternal life for those who follow Christ.

Rep Ereyitomi further noted that Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life, 1 Peter 1:3, hence Christians should allow it to reflect in their lives in the celebration, he used the festival as an opportunity to appreciate his Warri federal constituents for their support and appealed to them to sustain it again as he’s promising them more effective and attraction of meaningful development projects to the federal constituency.

The Warri National Assembly Member and Federal lawmaker urged Christians to continually pray for peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria as the country approaches another year of election in 2023, Chief Ereyitomi also urged them to offer prayers for continuity of sure possibilities in Warri federal constituency as he’s ready to return to the Green Chamber with their mandate and with a promises to redouble his political sagacity in delivering more to the needs of the people.

He wished all Warri federal constituents a happy Easter celebration.