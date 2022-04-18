.

•Its time to rekindle hope in Nigeria —Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Chioma Onuegbu

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has advised politicians seeking elective positions in the 2023 general elections to eschew hatred and violence, stressing that no political office should compel them to shed the blood of the citizens.

This came as Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State said the Easter celebration was an opportunity for Nigerians to renew hope in the country in spite of the challenges.

Emmanuel who is also one of the presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gave the advice, yesterday, in his Easter Broadcast in Uyo.

He said: “As the political season dawns, I urge our stakeholders across the political divide to eschew hatred, anger and violence. I urge them to understand that politics will come and will go, but the spirit of the Akwa Ibom enterprise will endure and continue to flourish.

“There is no political office that should compel us to shed the blood of our brothers or sisters. There is no ambition that is so deep and sacred that we would be willing to turn our state into a cauldron of violence, in order to satisfy our craving for power. All powers belong to God and He alone, grants such to whom He has favoured.

“Akwa Ibom has in the past seven years, remained an oasis of peace and tranquillity, and on this, I salute our resourceful youths who have decided to maintain the peace and invest in the future that is about to dawn – a future of plenty, a future of fulfilment and a future of growth and development.

“We will never go back to the years of violence and the years where we couldn’t sleep with our eyes closed. We will not return to the years where kidnapping and politically motivated killings numbed our sensibilities and made us question the central purpose of governance, which is the security of lives and property.”

It’s time to rekindle hope in Nigeria

On his part, Diri in his Easter message said: “Our country is going through challenging times at the moment. Easter is, therefore, a time not to despair but a season to renew hope of a better future for Nigeria and Bayelsa in particular.

“In times of great distress as now, what is required is an unyielding faith and the stoic courage to confront and surmount challenges.

“With our faith anchored on Christ, we remain resolute in our pursuit to change the developmental narrative of our state.”

The governor noted that the Easter season gives yet another opportunity to Christians to reflect on the purpose and the sacrifice of Christ.

He said the triumph of Christ over death represented by his resurrection ignites hope in all who believe in him.

“The season of Easter affords yet another opportunity for Christians all over the world to reflect on the purpose of the sacrificial death of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus.

“Importantly, His resurrection and defeat of death rekindle hope for everyone that believes in Him.

“As we reflect on the essence of this significant season, I urge all Christians, Nigerians, and, indeed, the people of Bayelsa State to rededicate themselves to the lessons of our Saviour’s death and resurrection.

“This should manifest in love towards fellow man, peaceful cohabitation and ensuring our unity as a people is preserved.

“This is the faith of our Prosperity Administration. We are therefore focused on our developmental agenda for our state,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria