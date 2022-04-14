.

By Bose Adelaja

The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Lagos Sector Command and its Ogun State Counterpart have assured road users on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway that all diversions along the ever-busy highway will be open for free flow of traffic.

This is to ensure the free flow of traffic on the axis during the Easter celebration.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, in a statement, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Lagos Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide in conjunction with his Ogun State counterpart Corps Commander Ahmed Umar said this is the outcome of a meeting held with officials of the Federal Ministry of Works led by Engr. Adebote on Tuesday 12th April 2022 at the FRSC Mowe Command.

Ogungbemide said after the meeting, the team inspected the level of work at the construction site on the expressway and it was unanimously agreed that all diversions at the constructions spots should be opened from Thursday 14th April till Tuesday 19th April 2022 for easy and seamless movement by motorists plying the road since there will be a high influx of vehicles travelling in and out of Lagos during the festive season.

The Sector Commander seized the opportunity to inform the public that FRSC Lagos is ready to provide the necessary safety and traffic control needed by motorists during the Easter special patrol as over 2000 personnel (both Regular and Special Marshals), 57 patrol vehicles, eight bikes, three ambulances, two tow trucks, seven breathalyzers will be deployed on major highways in Lagos State, to monitor, control traffic, and clear obstructions along the critical route within the State during the Easter Special patrol exercise.

The Special patrol, involving regular and special marshals, which kicks off on Wednesday 13th April 2022 till Wednesday 20th April 2022 will focus on Overloading, Speed limit violation, tyre violation, and light sign violation among others.

He admonished road users to play their role by obeying rules and also cooperate with the FRSC officials and sister agencies along the critical corridors in ensuring free flow of traffic and a crash-free celebration”.

In conclusion, he admonished the public to always call the FRSC toll free number 122 in case of any emergency on the highway.

