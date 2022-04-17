By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Christians have been urged to use the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration to promote the virtue of peace, unity, progress, and imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ in their conduct and relationship with others.

Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut gave the charge in her Easter message to her constituents.

She reminded Christians that the death of Jesus Christ and His resurrection on Easter Sunday give hope to a world in need of physical and spiritual healing and appealed to all to practice “the virtues of sacrifice, patience, love and abiding faith for us as Nigerians to have a better tomorrow which has been symbolized in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

The Senator who also stated the period calls for sober reflection due to the recent attacks in some communities in Plateau State called on the constituents to be vigilant, stressing the challenges facing the country would soon be a thing of the past.