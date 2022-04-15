As many people around the world celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, Sen Annie Okonkwo has called on Christians across the country to emulate the virtues of peace, love and tolerance.

The senator who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists, said: “I convey to you with joy a popular easter message: “Christ is risen! He is risen, indeed!”

According to Okonkwo, the Christian faithful and beyond, must come together to live in peace and harmony, noting that it is significant, especially at this very difficult time.

“As we observe Easter in a challenging period, especially in the eastern part of the country, we must see it as an occasion to seek the face of God,” says Okonkwo.

The occasion of Easter, he said, teaches mankind two things; good things never end and true love never dies.

He implored Christians: “This is a time to pray to God and ask him to shower endless love, joy, and peace in our states and country.”