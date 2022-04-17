Top Oyo State politician and former member of the 8th Senate, Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, along with his wife, Chief Mrs Folake Adesoji Akanbi, have rolled out a goodwill message to Christians in commeration of the celebration of the death of Christ, also known as Good Friday.

The Senator, who is also the Okanlomo of Ibadan land, pronounced God’s blessings on all Christians.

“We join our Christian brothers and sisters to celebrate this year’s Good Friday and the forthcoming Easter, which is a great significant time and purposeful in the lives of Christian generally.

“May all of us be blessed with the goodness of this special season, on this auspicious day of Good Friday, and always, as we await the resurrection of Christ and the eventual ascension to glory.”

Senator Akanbi noted that this this year’s Lent period, leading to Easter celebration also coincided with the on-going Muslim Ramadan, both religious event sharing values of fasting, prayer and holding dear penitence and deep regard for the dependence on God. The coincidence in both events is unique and speaks of unity in diversity that we citizens of this country should hold dear to our hearts.

“We must keep faith with the Democratic traditions and arm ourselves with our PVC’s in order to vote for an equal good governance for the country.”

He charged Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), to be able to exercise their franchise to participate massively in the forthcoming 2023 elections.



He urged the youths who represent the highest percentage of the society, to do the same and make their impact felt.

According to him, the voter’s card is essential for all to choose the leadership that will represent their interest and elevate the standards of living to the desirable point.

“It is through our vote that we can speak because vote counts and not through unnecessary agitations, so it is time we elect the leader we want as the general election in 2023 draws nearer.”

Akanbi urge Christians to use the opportunity to pray for Nigeria and also pray for the forthcoming elections in year 2023.

“There’s great hope for this country. We should not lose faith as easter also evokes in us the resilience of the human spirit not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life. This period emboldens us to believe that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness,” he quoted.