By Fortune Eromosele

The President, Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu has charged the Christians to rally around this season of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ by expressing more love to others irrespective of religion or tribal affiliation, pointing out that, that’s the only way the country can get more united and turning out to be a more habitable place for all.

The Congress President, Blessing Akinlosotu made this known in an Easter message he signed and made available to journalists by his Special Assistant on Media Relations, Emmanuel Daudu, in Abuja on Friday.

According to the Easter message which reads in parts, “it is with great joy that I send this goodwill message on this very important celebration in the Christian dome. EASTER CELEBRATION. The reason for the salvation of mankind.

“Today we begin the journey of salvation with GOOD FRIDAY where our Lord Jesus Christ was nailed to the cross to resurrect on the third day which is Easter Sunday to redeem us. May the reason for His death and resurrection be fulfilled in our lives and all our endeavours.

“I urge us all as Nigerian Youths to reflect on our lives and embrace the goodness of God who created us in His image and likeness and be discouraged to show selfishness and love of worldly gratification and uphold the dignity of self-sacrifice and love for one another as Jesus did on the cross for our salvation,” he added.

Reacting to the 2023 general election as it has to do with youths involvement, he urged the Nigerian youths to braze up and synergize for the sole purpose of installing good leaders in the sundry offices come 2023.

“I urge the Nigerian youths to go for their PVCs as elections draw closer. It hurts me when I hear youths say, ” Votes don’t count”. I now ask, if it doesn’t count, why then do the politicians buy votes?

“This is an ignorant statement that must be ignored. PVC is a most get for all Nigerian Youths as it is the only weapon to fight bad governance and install good leaders”, he said.