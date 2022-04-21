By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An early morning inferno Thursday razed part of the building housing the Makurdi branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, located at the old GRA area of the town.

Though the cause of the fire has not been ascertained it however engulfed the fuel dump and power generator house located behind the main building.

It took the quick intervention of workers who had reported to work when the fire started, the Benue Fire Service and people in the neighborhood to put out the fire and stop it from spreading to the main building.

But this was not before some of the electricity supply sources to the office complex and power generators were completely destroyed by the inferno.

Though no official of the bank was willing to speak on the matter, the Director of Benue State Fire Service, Mr. Donald Ikyaaza who confirmed the development said he received calls about the outbreak and without delay drafted his men to the scene.

He said, “it was actually a huge fire which started at the company’s fuel dump but my men rushed to the scene and put out the fire before it could spread to other parts of the bank. Everywhere is calm now.”

At the time of this report the fire had been put out and normalcy had also returned in and outside the bank premises.