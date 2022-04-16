Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peterside Idah has said the NFF President changed the face of Nigerian football.



Idah, speaking on Soccer Africa on Supersport and monitored by Soccernet said Pinnick brought integrity and a lot of money to Nigerian football.



Idah who is one of the ‘wisemen’ as analysts on the show are called said complaints against Pinnick were mainly about his handling of the NFF as a ‘one-man’ show.



”He (Pinnick) changed the face of Nigerian football. He brought integrity into Nigerian football.”



He hailed Pinnick for making the NFF ‘independent’ as the organisation has many sponsors in his administration.



Idah added that Pinnick has achieved a lot in his administration despite the Super Eagles not winning any trophy under his watch.



He added that Pinnick’s claim that his family doesn’t want him to vie for a third term in office is not strong enough as Nigeria missing out on the World Cup should be enough reason not to vie for office again.



”He (Pinnick) once said any NFF President that can’t qualify for the World Cup should resign. So it’s enough reason for him not to contest again,” he said on the show.

Nigeria missed out on two consecutive AFCONs in 2015 and 2017, finished third in 2019 and got eliminated at the round of 16 in 2022.



The Super Eagles also qualified for the 2018 World Cup and has missed out on the 2022 World Cup.



Many national teams have also struggled under Pinnick with the U-17 and U-20 national teams not qualifying for the most recent African championships.

