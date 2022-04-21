BY BRAEYI EKIYE

Mr. Peter Obi, the Economist, Boardroom guru, skilful, orator in the corporate world and a former Governor of Anambra State of Nigeria, is many sides of a coin. He is a raw talker, clear and precise in his analysis of economic and political issues confronting the Nigerian Nation.

He is a man not known for talking with two sides of his mouth. Very enlightened and exposed; he is well informed about local politics and the politics of international financial management.

Peter Obi is one who believes that good, effective and productive governance is yet possible in a nation described as a failing one. Obi, therefore, believes that Nigeria needs to be fixed as the nation state is fast collapsing. He believes that if drastic and pragmatic action is not taken to rescue it, the eventual collapse would be monumentally disastrous.

Then, he believes, there would be no nation to fix and to govern. This, to discerning minds, is the import of Obi’s recent statement that Nigeria does not need, in such a situation, a consensus presidential candidate but a problem solver; one who can fix the country. Obi, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant in the upcoming 2023 general elections bore his mind in a meeting with some PDP delegates in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital recently.

The former Governor said that Nigerians were earnestly looking forward to having a true leader capable of making the nation productive and pull her out of the cesspit of biting poverty.

Aside from highlighting the economic woes brought about by lack of visionary and lacklustre leadership, he bemoaned the worsening security and economic situation in the country. He therefore wants to turn around, by his leadership, if voted into power, the present insecure, un-unified and unproductive and collapsing state of the nation.

The question is: How would Peter Obi fix a nation that is so polarized, so divided on ethnic, religious, and regional lines? How can he fix a nation that is afraid of dealing with the greater problem of Constitutional reforms? Can’t we see that our inability to address this greater problem is the cause of disunity, insecurity, and underdevelopment in the country?

Why should we, therefore, prefer to fiddle with the lesser problem; that of sustaining and fruitlessly working towards deepening a corrupt and ill-prepared electoral process for the conduct of elections to fill vacant tenured offices for business as usual. Is the “Lesser” not more subservient to the “Greater”? The problem with Nigeria is not leadership deficit.

It is the problem of the enthronement of injustice and self-seeking service in place of Equity and Justice in our body polity. The current system of government in place, run courtesy of the fraudulent Nigerian 1999 Constitution, cannot birth good leadership and good governance for the sustained socio-economic and infrastructural growth and development of the country and her component units. Nigeria needs to be restructured along the lines of True Fiscal Federalism.

The problem is that we are still drunk in the practice of a vile, insincere, hypocritical, and corrupt Unitary System of government that is diametrically opposed to True Fiscal Federalism. And until we turn around to do the right thing and that is, dismantling the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, whose intent and purpose is to rob Peter to pay Paul, Nigeria shall continue to run in circles.

This, therefore, calls for conscious effort on our part in addressing the issue of drafting a brand new Nigerian Constitution Nigerians can attest to as theirs. That way, a new Nigeria would be birth for the greater good of all and not just a few. The tens of millions of the likes of Dr. Peter Obi cannot turn Nigeria’s worsening state of governance for the better.

The present system encourages corruption, insecurity, disunity, poverty, and under-development. Sincere, focused, patriotic, productive, and visionary leaders are abound in the country but they cannot thrive or do something tangible in salvaging the nation under the present dislocated constitutional arrangement. The option open to us, therefore, is to deal with the greater than the lesser in nation building.

My prediction, based on the fore-going is that, elections will come and go, but it would be business as usual after a federal government and the paraphernalia of its component units are established.

And Nigerians would be worse off in their access to resources for good and profitable living unless and until her leaders realise that they need to go back to the drawing board and do what is right in putting in place the processes of reconstituting the modalities for Constitutional Reform based on the practice of True Federalism, which is the greater problem facing the nation.

Now that the Nigerian 1999 Constitution as amended is being reviewed, members of the National Assembly should in the spirit of nationalism address this issue of National Question; that is, talking about the practice of True Fiscal Federalism as a panacea for birthing a Nigerianess in us to forge ahead as a truly united nation for accelerated socio-economic and infrastructural growth and development.

Braeyi Ekiye, Publisher of Environment Watch writes from Yenagoa.D/L: 09031594537; WhatsApp: 09094774864

Email: [email protected]