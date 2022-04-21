..Tasks Appointees to deepen the impact

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Founder of Dudden Hill Foundation,Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq,has appointed the pioneer Board of Directors,charging them to deepen the impact and reach of the vision of the foundation in the continent.

DuddenHill Foundation,is a non-profit organisation investing in human capital by providing free online education, mentorship, and opportunities for young Nigerians and Africans worldwide.

According to the statement of the Founder of Dudden Hill Foundation Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq, which was made available to Vanguard in Ilorin on Wednesday, “The new appointments are expected to deepen the impact and reach of the vision of the foundation in the continent.”

The statement said,”Duddenhill Foundation has announced the formation of its Board of Directors to oversee its operations and set governing policies to achieve its vision of providing Nigerian and African undergraduates with skills and opportunities they need to flourish in corporate and entrepreneurial spaces, thereby reducing youth unemployment on the continent.

“We announce with pride and welcome the eminent members of the Board of the Foundation.”

The statement added that, “This development would lead Dudden Hill to the next chapter of growth and development. “

DuddenHill Foundation, through its Next Program, has been severally commended by education stakeholders for its ongoing campus tour facilitating training and seminars on career and leadership for Nigerian undergraduates.

According to AbdulRazaq, Dudden Hill Next Program, with over 8 free online courses on its platform, will be accelerated in its bid to steer a new reality for undergraduates through the provision of entrepreneurial and office skills.

“I have known most members of the Board personally for quite some time and I am happy that we would be gaining from their wealth of experience and record of success in the national and global scenes.

” I am confident that their skills, passion, and exposure would support our ambitious plans to tackle youth unemployment in Nigeria and Africa by empowering young people with quality education and skills for the future,” stated Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq, DuddenHill Founder and Board Member in the statement.

The new board members are Maryam Augie-Abdulmumin; Mohammed Usman AbdulRazaq; Funlola Abe Folukoya; and Kabiru Rabiu, to be led by Interim Chairman Chiamaka Ezenwa with Kunle Elebute serving as a Honorary Adviser to the Board.

Kunle Elebute, is a senior partner and Chairman of KPMG Africa with 39 years of experience advising clients in the private and public sectors in Nigeria, West Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Chiamaka Ezenwa, Interim Chairman of the Board, is the Managing Director of Exotix Advisory, a premier financial advisory firm focused only on developing countries. She was the head of Equity Sales and Vice President of Equity Capital Market at FBN Capital before her present appointment.

Mohammed Usman Abdul-Razaq, Founder and Board Member, is one of Africa’s celebrated young leaders in project finance, refinancing, public sector advising, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising for private and public clients in Sub-Saharan Africa. He works as Vice President of Financial Advisory at Africa Finance Corporation.

Funlola Abe Folukoya, Board Member, has worked in the oil and gas industry for 15 years, beginning her career on Morgan Stanley’s commodities trading desk. Within British Petroleum’s trade division, she currently leads the Sub-Saharan African Origination business. Funlola is committed to using technology to help Africa’s young and bright population develop.

Kabiru Rabiu, a celebrated Nigerian entrepreneur, has over 15 years of management experience in the commodities sector, and currently is the Group Executive Director for BUA Group- one of Nigeria’s largest foods, mining, and infrastructure conglomerates. Kabiru is passionate about impacting Nigerian youths.

Ms. Maryam Augie-Abdulmumin is Executive Director of Illmi Children’s Fund, Child and Gender Policy Advocate, and Businesswoman. She is passionate about pursuing models to bridge the funding gap for basic education for millions of out-of-school children in Nigeria.